Scattered Snow Showers This Morning, Watch for Black Ice

Wind Chill Advisory: 10 PM Tonight-Noon Saturday

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Snow Showers-AM, Light Accumulations

Possible in Some Areas | High: 30 AM then Falling| NW 10-15, Gusts: 25

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Very Cold |Low: 6, Wind Chills -5 to -10|

NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Very Cold, Mix of Sun & Clouds then Pt. Cloudy |High: 20|

NW 5-10