Scattered showers and storms through the weekend (9-17-21)

Nikki-Dee Ray's early morning forecast for Friday, September 17, 2021.
Posted at 6:57 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 08:05:33-04

Warm & Humid with Scattered Showers & Storms

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 30% Rain & Storm Ch. |High: 84| SE 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 30% Rain & Storm Ch. |Low: 70|SE-5
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms|High: 84| SE-5

Details:
Daily afternoon rain chances will take us through today and into the weekend. Our next cold front arrives next
Wednesday bringing another chance for soaking rain across the area. Behind the front, we'll see a taste of fall with
highs in the mid to low 70s.

