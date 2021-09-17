Scattered showers and storms through the weekend (9-17-21)

Warm & Humid with Scattered Showers & Storms

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 30% Rain & Storm Ch. |High: 84| SE 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 30% Rain & Storm Ch. |Low: 70|SE-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms|High: 84| SE-5

Details:

Daily afternoon rain chances will take us through today and into the weekend. Our next cold front arrives next

Wednesday bringing another chance for soaking rain across the area. Behind the front, we'll see a taste of fall with

highs in the mid to low 70s.

