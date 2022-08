Scattered Storm Chances Each Day

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid, 50% Shower & Storm Ch.|High: 90|SW 5-10

Tonight: Becoming Pt. Cloudy |Low: 74 |Light- South

In-Depth:

Persistent rain chances and sweltering humidity will be the theme for the remainder of the week including the weekend.

WTVF

There will be a chance of showers and storms each day, with the most widespread activity between 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

WTVF

Unsettled conditions look to persist through most of next week.