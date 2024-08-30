Watch Now
Still Hot, Scattered showers & storms (8.30.24)

Nikki-Dee and Lelan's early morning forecast: Friday, August 30, 2024
Near 100° Again Today with Scattered Showers & Storms

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy with Scat. Showers & Storms|
High: 99| SW-5
Tonight: Partly to Mo. Cloudy, Few Showers & Storms Early | Low: 74|
S-5 then Lt. & Var
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy then Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scat. Showers
& Storms, Few Could be Strong |High: 92| S to W-5

In Depth:
Highs will push 100 degrees again today. The current record high for
today is 100° from 1951. A few showers and thunderstorms will
develop this afternoon. Where the storms develop, some could
have locally heavy downpours. There could still be a few storms
as football games get underway tonight.

Over the weekend, a cool front will aid in bringing more showers and
storms to the Mid-South. A couple of those could be strong to severe. By
Labor Day, the front is expected to be to our south with dry weather for
Monday.

