Still Hot, Scattered showers & storms (8.30.24)

Near 100° Again Today with Scattered Showers & Storms

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy with Scat. Showers & Storms|

High: 99| SW-5

Tonight: Partly to Mo. Cloudy, Few Showers & Storms Early | Low: 74|

S-5 then Lt. & Var

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy then Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scat. Showers

& Storms, Few Could be Strong |High: 92| S to W-5

In Depth:

Highs will push 100 degrees again today. The current record high for

today is 100° from 1951. A few showers and thunderstorms will

develop this afternoon. Where the storms develop, some could

have locally heavy downpours. There could still be a few storms

as football games get underway tonight.

Over the weekend, a cool front will aid in bringing more showers and

storms to the Mid-South. A couple of those could be strong to severe. By

Labor Day, the front is expected to be to our south with dry weather for

Monday.