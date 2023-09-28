Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Scattered Showers & Storms (09.28.23)

Scattered Showers &amp; Storms: Thursday, September 28, 2023
Posted at 5:04 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 07:04:32-04

Scattered Showers & Storms Possible, A Few Could be Strong to Severe

Forecast:
Today: Pt. Cloudy, 50% Shower/Storm Ch. |High: 83| S 5-10
Tonight: Clearing|Low: 64|Light

In Depth:
Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to move across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. A few of the storms that develop could be strong to severe. Wind and hail are the main concerns. Lower rain chances will remain around the Alabama state-line.

thumbnail_image.png

Friday, drier air will filter into the area. Sunshine will stick around throughout the weekend and parts of next week.

thumbnail_image-1.png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018