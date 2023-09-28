Scattered Showers & Storms (09.28.23)

Scattered Showers & Storms Possible, A Few Could be Strong to Severe

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, 50% Shower/Storm Ch. |High: 83| S 5-10

Tonight: Clearing|Low: 64|Light

In Depth:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to move across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. A few of the storms that develop could be strong to severe. Wind and hail are the main concerns. Lower rain chances will remain around the Alabama state-line.

WTVF

Friday, drier air will filter into the area. Sunshine will stick around throughout the weekend and parts of next week.