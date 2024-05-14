Watch Now
Scattered showers & storms return on Tuesday

Scattered showers: Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Posted at 5:22 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 06:37:00-04

Scattered Showers & Storms

Forecast: 
Today: Scat'd Storms, Gusty Wind Possible | High: 77 | S 5-10 (20)
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower | Low: 62 | S 5-10

In Depth:
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across Middle Tennessee / Southern Kentucky. It will not rain the entire day... but most of the day will be wet.

The chance for severe weather is low, but not zero ... Our main concern will be gusty winds the main concern primarily during the afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level 1 risk for severe storms.

Thursday looks to be the driest day, with on and off rain chances through the weekend.

