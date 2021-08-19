Scattered showers & thunderstorms continue

Waves Of Rain Will Continue Into The Weekend

Today: Warm & Humid, Scat. Showers & Storms|High: 85| SW-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 40% Rain & Storm Ch. |Low: 71| SW-5

Tomorrow: Warm & Humid, Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 87|W-5

The weather pattern is stuck! This means will continue our chances for rain and thunderstorms into the weekend. With the ground now saturated, some additional localized flooding is possible today. Scattered storms will continue through the end of the week and start of the weekend.

