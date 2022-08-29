Scattered showers & thunderstorms(8.29.22)

Humid, Scattered Showers and Storms

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 50% Chance for Showers & Storms|High: 92| S 5-10

Tonight: Warm & Humid, Scat. Showers & Storms|Low: 72| SW-5

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 60% Chance for Showers & Storms|High: 90| SW-5

In Depth:

It'll be warm and humid across the Mid-South today. A cold front is on the way tomorrow.

Ahead of the front, look for scattered showers and storms to develop. Some of the storms could have locally heavy downpours. A storm or could also be strong with damaging wind gusts the primary concern. That chance is better across Kentucky.

It'll remain humid today and tomorrow, but behind the front, less humid air arrives for the second half of the week.