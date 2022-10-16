Watch Now
Scattered showers today with a storm or two possible (10.16.22)

Lelan's morning forecast: Sunday, October 16, 2022.
Posted at 6:10 AM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 08:10:45-04

Scattered Showers & A Few Storms Today
Freeze Watch TUESDAY Moring

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, 60% Shower Chance with a Few Storms Possible |
High: 73| SW 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & A Few Storms then Clearing|
Low: 47| W to N 5-10
Tomorrow: Sunny, Cooler & Breezy |High; 61| NW 10-15

In Depth:

We'll see scattered showers today and early tonight with a storm or two possible. For most areas, the rainfall amounts will be light. Some spots will go rain-free.

Then, a cold front will move across the country bringing the coolest air of the fall season. That has prompted a Freeze Watch Tuesday Morning.

For many locations, temperatures will be in the 20s by sunrise Tuesday morning, and it'll be a few degrees colder Wednesday morning.

Prior to that, the work week will start on a chilly note. Many areas will see highs in the 50s, and it'll feel cooler with a good northwest wind at 10-15 mph.

