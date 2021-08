Forecast:

This Afternoon: Partly Cloudy, 10% Storm Chance|High: 91| S-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy | Low: 73 | SW 5

SUMMARY: Highs today will be near 90 with only a spotty shower chance this afternoon. Overnight look for lows to drop down to the low 70s. Monday rain chances increase with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the 90s with humidity will keep our forecast uncomfortable through the work-week. "Feels Like" temperatures will be near the triple digits all week.