Seasonable temperatures through the weekend (1.20.23)

Dry Today and Tomorrow, Rain Chance Returns Sat. Night into Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Chilly |High: 48| NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 28| N-5

Tomorrow: Sunny Start then Clouds Increase |High: 50|E-5

In Depth:

Temperatures are back to January norms after being near 70 degrees the last two days.

Highs will remain in the upper 40s to low 50s through the weekend.

Here's more details on the weekend forecast. Saturday will start withbsome sunshine with increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening. That's ahead of the next system that will bring showers to the Mid-South bSaturday night into Sunday, especially the first half of Sunday.