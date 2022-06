Warmer Saturday, A Spotty Storm Possible

Forecast:

Saturday: Sun & Clouds, 10% Pop-Up Storm Chc. |

High: 87 | S 2-7

Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 69 | S 3-8

Sunday: Partly Cloudy, 10% Pop-Up Storm Chc. | High: 92 | S 5-10

In Depth:

A great third day for CMA fest is forecasted with temperatures and humidity comfortable for June standards. While most of the area looks to remain rain free, just be aware a few spots could pop-up in the afternoon.