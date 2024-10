Beautiful Fall Day

Forecast:

Today: Lots of Sunshine | High: 73 | NE 0-5

Tonight: Clear Sky, Patchy Fog Possible | Low: 48 | CALM

Monday: Partly Cloudy & Mild | High: 80 | S 5-10

In-Depth:

Saturday saw the first measurable rainfall in the area in 26 days - the 8th longest dry stretch on record for Nashville. Today will be a beautiful fall day with near seasonal highs and lots of sunshine!