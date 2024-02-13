Watch Now
It's a seasonal February day (02.13.24)

It's a seasonal February day! Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Posted at 5:34 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 06:55:00-05

Good Morning, Sunshine!!  And it isn't just a saying, we will actually see the sun today!

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 53| N 5-10
Tonight: Clear and cool| Low: 33 | Light

In Depth:

Today, sunshine returns for the first time in many days. The rest of the week is trending mild and quiet with the next chance of rain late week.

download.png

Our next best chance of rain returns Friday night into Saturday. If cold air catches up to the moisture, we could see a few flakes flying. Like last night's system, accumulation will be low to no.

download-1.png

