Seasonal Temperatures Stick Around (11.23.22)

Thankful For Some Warmer Weather

Forecast:

Today: Sunny Start then Clouds Increase |High: 61| E-5

Tonight: Few Clouds |Low: 33| SW to E-5

Thanksgiving: Increasing Clouds, PM Shower Chance |High: 60

In-Depth:

Slightly warmer temperatures will grace us on one of the busiest travel days of the season.

Our chances of rain start to increase during the day on Thanksgiving. Those rain chances will stick around for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Don't worry, it is not a washout... But it will be a blessing!