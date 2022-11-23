Watch Now
Seasonal Temperatures Stick Around (11.23.22)

Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Posted at 7:18 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 08:22:25-05

Thankful For Some Warmer Weather

Forecast:

Today: Sunny Start then Clouds Increase |High: 61| E-5

Tonight: Few Clouds |Low: 33| SW to E-5
Thanksgiving: Increasing Clouds, PM Shower Chance |High: 60

In-Depth:
Slightly warmer temperatures will grace us on one of the busiest travel days of the season.

download-3.png

Our chances of rain start to increase during the day on Thanksgiving. Those rain chances will stick around for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Don't worry, it is not a washout... But it will be a blessing!

download-4.png

