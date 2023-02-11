Watch Now
Seasonal temps and rain chances for your weekend (2-11-23)

WTVF
Posted at 5:24 AM, Feb 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-11 06:47:48-05

Seasonal Temps & Rain Chances

Forecast:
Today: Increasing Clouds, Breezy, P.M. Rain Chances | High: 52 | N 5-15
Tonight: Cloudy, Showers Mainly East of I-65, Flurries Possible in the Plateau | Low: 35 | N 5-15
Sunday: Clouds Decreasing, Breezy | High: 54 | NNW 5-15

In Depth:

Clouds will increase this afternoon, and a few showers are possible by sunset, mainly in our eastern and southern counties. As temps. drop, a few snowflakes may also be possible, especially along the Plateau. No accumulation is expected.

