Seasonal temps and rain chances for your weekend (2-11-23)

Seasonal Temps & Rain Chances

Forecast:

Today: Increasing Clouds, Breezy, P.M. Rain Chances | High: 52 | N 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy, Showers Mainly East of I-65, Flurries Possible in the Plateau | Low: 35 | N 5-15

Sunday: Clouds Decreasing, Breezy | High: 54 | NNW 5-15

In Depth:

Clouds will increase this afternoon, and a few showers are possible by sunset, mainly in our eastern and southern counties. As temps. drop, a few snowflakes may also be possible, especially along the Plateau. No accumulation is expected.

