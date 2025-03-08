Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Seasonal weekend as Daylight Saving Time begins

Posted

"Spring Forward" Saturday Night

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, 20% Chc for Showers | High: 57 | N 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 30% Chc for Showers | Low: 40 | NNE 0-5

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Shower Chc. | High: 58 | NE 0-5

In Depth:

A cold front moved through the area overnight, bringing cooler air to the Mid-South. Also, a few showers cannot be ruled out, but by no means will it be a complete washout.

Because we are not talking about a soaking rain the pollen count will remain in the medium to medium-high range over the weekend. So if you suffer from allergies make sure to take your allergy meds!

POLLEN COUNT 3 DAY.png

Also happening this weekend - Daylight Saving Time begins! Remember to set your clocks ahead one hour before heading to bed tonight. This is also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors.

DST BEGINS.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk