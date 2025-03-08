Seasonal weekend as Daylight Saving Time begins

"Spring Forward" Saturday Night

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, 20% Chc for Showers | High: 57 | N 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 30% Chc for Showers | Low: 40 | NNE 0-5

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Shower Chc. | High: 58 | NE 0-5

In Depth:

A cold front moved through the area overnight, bringing cooler air to the Mid-South. Also, a few showers cannot be ruled out, but by no means will it be a complete washout.

Because we are not talking about a soaking rain the pollen count will remain in the medium to medium-high range over the weekend. So if you suffer from allergies make sure to take your allergy meds!

WTVF

Also happening this weekend - Daylight Saving Time begins! Remember to set your clocks ahead one hour before heading to bed tonight. This is also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors.