Seasonal, but Slightly Humid Weekend

Forecast:

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy w/ a 20% Chance for Rain | High: 76 | WNW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy | Low: 56 | NE 5-10

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy, 20% Chance for Rain | High: 73 | ENE 2-7

In Depth:

Both Saturday and Sunday brings seasonal highs thanks to a weak cold front. However, rain chances will not completely go away this weekend. If you need to get out and mow the yard you should be able to get that done over the weekend.