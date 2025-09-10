Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

September 10, 2025: Highs around 90 through the weekend

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Mainly Dry Conditions Through the Weekend

Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy |High: 89| S to SW-5
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Clear |Low: 63| SE-5 then Lt & Var
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower Possible|High: 90| S to N-5

In Depth:
High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern in the
Mid-South! That means warm afternoons with mainly dry
conditions. Weak disturbances will bring a few clouds at times.
Tomorrow's disturbance will try to squeeze out an isolated light
shower or a few sprinkles, but most of us still be rain free
through the weekend with highs around 90 degrees.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We’re highlighting the topics that matter most to you. Watch NewsChannel 5 at 6PM.