September 10, 2025: Highs around 90 through the weekend

Mainly Dry Conditions Through the Weekend

Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy |High: 89| S to SW-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Clear |Low: 63| SE-5 then Lt & Var

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower Possible|High: 90| S to N-5

In Depth:

High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern in the

Mid-South! That means warm afternoons with mainly dry

conditions. Weak disturbances will bring a few clouds at times.

Tomorrow's disturbance will try to squeeze out an isolated light

shower or a few sprinkles, but most of us still be rain free

through the weekend with highs around 90 degrees.