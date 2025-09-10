September 10, 2025: Highs around 90 through the weekend

Mainly Dry Conditions Through the Weekend
Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy |High: 89| S to SW-5
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Clear |Low: 63| SE-5 then Lt & Var
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower Possible|High: 90| S to N-5
In Depth:
High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern in the
Mid-South! That means warm afternoons with mainly dry
conditions. Weak disturbances will bring a few clouds at times.
Tomorrow's disturbance will try to squeeze out an isolated light
shower or a few sprinkles, but most of us still be rain free
through the weekend with highs around 90 degrees.