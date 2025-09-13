September 13, 2025: Well above average temperatures all weekend

Hot, Hot, Hot this Weekend!

Forecast:

Today: Lots of Sunshine & Above Average Temps | High: 92 | SE 0-5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 68 | S 0-5

Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Hot, 20% Chc. for a Shower North of I-40 Late | High: 93 | S 0-5

In-Depth:

Mother Nature continues to remind us that while the calendar says September it's still officially summer for another week and two days! We can thank high pressure for building in and causing the jet stream to surge way to the north for welcoming these unseasonably warm temperatures to the area.

WTVF

If you plan to head to any of the college football games being played across Middle Tennessee today make sure you are drinking water and weather sunscreen!

WTVF

WTVF

WTVF

Our Titans take on the Rams at Nissan Stadium for their home opener Sunday and the hot weather will continue. Make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan to head to the game Sunday.