September 14, 2025: Unseasonably warm temps continue

Toasty Start for Titan's Home Opener

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, Unseasonably Warm, & a 20% Chc. for Rain | High: 93 | S 0-5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, 10% Chc. for Rain | Low: 69 | S 0-5

Monday: Partly Cloudy & Hot w/ a 10% Spotty Shower Chc. | High: 93 | SSE 0-5

In-Depth:

Unseasonably warm temperatures continue across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area, and will remain the story for the next week. A few showers this morning moved through associated with a system that is falling apart. The airmass over the NewsChannel 5 coverage remains mainly dry which will cause showers to fall apart as the move over the area.

If you are heading to the home opener for our Titans today, or the Nashville Fair this evening plan on a hot forecast.

WTVF