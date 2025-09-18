September 18, 2025: Low Rain Chances & High Heat

Air Quality Alert & Limited Rain Chances

Forecast:

Thursday: Mostly Sunny, Air Quality Alert | High: 94 | ESE 0-5

Tonight: Clear Sky | Low: 65 | Calm

In Depth:

With most of the area staying dry over the past few days and temperatures running hot, an Air Quality Alert will be in effect through Midnight. This mainly impacts those with respiratory issues such as asthma or heart conditions... It's a good idea to limit outdoor activity during the heat of the day.

Afternoon highs will be a bit warmer than yesterday, but with low dew points, it’ll feel more like a "dry heat."

Tomorrow, there's a slight chance of showers for areas west, especially near Land Between the Lakes.

A few isolated pop-ups are possible over the weekend as well.

The best shot at seeing any measurable moisture comes Monday and Tuesday. That said, it’s not expected to be a washout... Just a 30% chance, meaning only about three in ten of us will actually see anything.