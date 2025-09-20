Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

September 20, 2025: Hot weekend with gradually increasing rain chances

Posted

Hot Weekend, Rain Chances Gradually Increasing

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, 20% Rain/Storm Ch. | High: 93 | S 0-5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Very Iso. Shower Ch. | Low: 69 | S 0-5
Sunday: Partly Cloudy, 30% Ch. for Rain/Thunder | High: 90 | SSW 5-10

In Depth:

Well above average temps continue for this final weekend of summer. Rain chances will gradually increase as temperatures gradually decrease for the upcoming week. But, with rain chances increasing that also means humidity will increast across the area.

3 DAY MUGGY METER AM.png

If you plan on attending the Vandy football game this evening or the MTSU football game the weather should be quiet overall as isolated shower and storm chances decrease after sunset.

Vandy Home Night 2020.png
MTSU Home Night.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We’re highlighting the topics that matter most to you. Watch NewsChannel 5 at 6PM.