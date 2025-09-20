September 20, 2025: Hot weekend with gradually increasing rain chances

Hot Weekend, Rain Chances Gradually Increasing

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, 20% Rain/Storm Ch. | High: 93 | S 0-5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Very Iso. Shower Ch. | Low: 69 | S 0-5

Sunday: Partly Cloudy, 30% Ch. for Rain/Thunder | High: 90 | SSW 5-10

In Depth:

Well above average temps continue for this final weekend of summer. Rain chances will gradually increase as temperatures gradually decrease for the upcoming week. But, with rain chances increasing that also means humidity will increast across the area.

If you plan on attending the Vandy football game this evening or the MTSU football game the weather should be quiet overall as isolated shower and storm chances decrease after sunset.

