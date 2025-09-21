September 21, 2025: Hot and humid with scattered storms today

Above Avg. Temps for the Last Full Day of Summer

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Humid, 70% Sct'd Showers & Storms | High: 90 | S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy w/ Patchy Fog | Low: 68 | SSE 0-5

Monday: Mostly Cloudy, 60% Ch. for Rain/Thunder | High: 89 | SSW 5-10

In Depth:

We continue to have a hard time shaking the 90s. If you're ready for the unseasonably warm temperatures and sunshine pattern to break, we'll finally see the pattern shift this week! BUT, humidity will hang around as our much needed chances for rain are forecasted throughout the week.