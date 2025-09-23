September 23, 2025: Rain & Storm Chances Increase

Unsettled Weather Continues

Forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy, Turning Cloudy w/ Scattered Showers & Storms | High: 85 | SSW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms Possible | Low: 67 | S 5-10

In Depth:

A series of disturbances will continue to bring some much-needed rain to the area. As you know, this is definitely needed... However, we are anticipating a lot of rain in a short period of time. So please be mindful of standing water and the potential for flash flooding.

This will not be a 72-hour washout… But it will be wet! Some storms could turn strong to severe. The main concerns continue to be damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.

This weekend will be drier, brighter, and cooler!