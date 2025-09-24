September 24, 2025: More rain and thunderstorm chances today

Chances for Rain & Thunderstorms Continue Today

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 83| S 10-15

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms |Low; 68| SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo Cloudy-AM, Sun/Clouds Mix-PM, 50% Chance

for Showers & Storms |High: 81 | NW 5-10

In Depth:

We'll continue to see chances for rain and thunderstorms today. A

couple of the storms could be strong to severe. The primary threats will

be from damaging winds & heavy downpours which could lead to localized

flash flooding.

Our rain chances will decrease as we head toward the weekend, but an

upper level low behind the cold front could means a few showers for

some of our eastern counties Saturday.