September 24, 2025: More rain and thunderstorm chances today

Chances for Rain & Thunderstorms Continue Today

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 83| S 10-15
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms |Low; 68| SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo Cloudy-AM, Sun/Clouds Mix-PM, 50% Chance
for Showers & Storms |High: 81 | NW 5-10

In Depth:
We'll continue to see chances for rain and thunderstorms today. A
couple of the storms could be strong to severe. The primary threats will
be from damaging winds & heavy downpours which could lead to localized
flash flooding.

Our rain chances will decrease as we head toward the weekend, but an
upper level low behind the cold front could means a few showers for
some of our eastern counties Saturday.

