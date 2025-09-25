September 25, 2025: Showers Slowly Move Out

Rain Chances Move Out For Most

Forecast:

Today: Mo Cloudy-AM, Sun/Clouds Mix-PM, 50% Chance for Showers & Storms |High: 80 | NW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 62| NW 5-10

In Depth:

Today, a cold front will move across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. We'll have some showers ahead of the system, followed by a bit of wrap-around moisture on the backside... Moving from the north and pushing southward. We do not anticipate any severe conditions.

Tomorrow, most of us will be sunny, dry, and mild... with the exception of the Plateau. A few lingering showers will stick with y’all, but they won’t take over your whole day.

Saturday and Sunday mornings will start out chilly!

Next week, afternoon highs climb into the mid-80s.