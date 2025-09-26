September 26, 2025: Lots of sunshine for the weekend

Nice Early Fall Weekend!

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, 20% Shower/Storm Ch. South/East|High: 82| N 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 60 | N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Isolated Shower Chance East |High;83| N 5-10

In Depth:

Look for a lot of sunshine this weekend. With lower humidity levels,

the mornings and evenings will feel good. There is still a small

shower and storm chance for our southern and eastern counties

today and for our eastern counties tomorrow.

Highs this weekend will reach the mid to low 80s. Our average high for today

is 81 degrees.