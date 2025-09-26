Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
September 26, 2025: Lots of sunshine for the weekend

Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Friday, September 26, 2025
Nice Early Fall Weekend!

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny, 20% Shower/Storm Ch. South/East|High: 82| N 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 60 | N 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Isolated Shower Chance East |High;83| N 5-10

In Depth:
Look for a lot of sunshine this weekend. With lower humidity levels,
the mornings and evenings will feel good. There is still a small
shower and storm chance for our southern and eastern counties
today and for our eastern counties tomorrow.

Highs this weekend will reach the mid to low 80s. Our average high for today
is 81 degrees.

