September 27, 2025: Pleasant weather for all the outdoor activities this weekend

Near Seasonal Temps This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, 20% Chc. for Rain in the Plateau | High: 83 | N 2-7
Tonight: Clear Sky, Patchy Fog in the Plateau | Low: 61| N 0-5

Sunday: Mostly Sunny | High: 84 | NE 4-9

In Depth:

So many events are happening outdoors this weekend and for the most part Mother Nature is playing nice! There is a 20% chance for a pop-up shower around the Cumberland Plateau, but the rest of the area will remain dry.

Many of our teams have games today and the weather is looking good for them!

Vandy Home Day 2020.png

AUSTIN PEAY HOME DAY 2020.png
UT Away Day 2020.png
TSU Nissan Day 2020.png
Titans Away TWO CITIES Day 2020.png

