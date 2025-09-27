September 27, 2025: Pleasant weather for all the outdoor activities this weekend

Near Seasonal Temps This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, 20% Chc. for Rain in the Plateau | High: 83 | N 2-7

Tonight: Clear Sky, Patchy Fog in the Plateau | Low: 61| N 0-5

Sunday: Mostly Sunny | High: 84 | NE 4-9

In Depth:

So many events are happening outdoors this weekend and for the most part Mother Nature is playing nice! There is a 20% chance for a pop-up shower around the Cumberland Plateau, but the rest of the area will remain dry.

Many of our teams have games today and the weather is looking good for them!

