September 6, 2025: Morning showers & storms today, beautiful Sunday

Morning Showers & Storms Today, Fantastic Day Sunday

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms- AM, Still a Few
Afternoon Showers East |High: 73| N 5-10
Tonight: Becoming Mo. Clear |Low: 54| N-5
Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 79| N 5-10

In Depth:
A cold front will continue to move east today. That will allow the
morning rain and storms to gradually end. Behind the front,
it'll be much cooler today with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight, we'll be under mostly clear skies. That will allow the overnight
lows to fall into the mid to low 50s. Some spots will drop into the 40s.

