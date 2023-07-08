Several chances for strong storms this weekend (7-8-23)

Still Humid, Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible Saturday & Sunday
Forecast:
Saturday: Warm & Muggy, Area Showers & Storms, Few Storms May Be Strong To Severe | High: 89 | WSW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog | Low: 69 | VRB 0-5
Sunday: Muggy, Area Showers & Storms, Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible | High: 89 | WNW 5-10
In-Depth:
A humid weekend with plenty of chances for t-storms are forecasted. Saturday afternoon and evening it is possible to see a storm or two reach strong to severe limits.
A cold front will move through Sunday afternoon bringing more chances for strong storms. Behind the front, we will enjoy a few quiet days with lower humidity!