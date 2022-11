TODAY - Storm 5 Alert

Forecast:

Today: Increasing Clouds & Wind, Storm 5 Alert 5 p.m. Tuesday - 1 a.m. Wednesday |High: 69 | S 15-30, Gusts: 35+

Tonight: Strong/Severe Storms |Low: 43| S 15-30, Gusts: 35+

In-Depth:

Stormy conditions are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening as a strong cold front approaches middle Tennessee. Ahead of the cold front, it'll become quite windy throughout the day with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Severe weather concerns: