Severe weather expected for your Saturday (3-15-25)

Storm 5 Alert Until Midnight

Forecast:

Saturday: Storm 5 Alert, Windy w/ Sct'd Strong to Severe Storms | High: 75 | S 15-25, Gust 50+ mph

Tonight: Storms Exiting, Cloudy & Breezy | Low: 51 | W 10-15

Sunday: 20% Chc. for Morning Rain, then Gradual Clearing, Breezy | High: 55 | NW 5-15

In Depth:

Strong to severe thunderstorms are forecasted today prompting a Storm 5 Alert until midnight for the NewsChannel 5 coverage area. All of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a risk for severe weather today.

WTVF

The best chance for widespread severe weather will be from lunchtime through midnight. As far as severe weather threats, all hazards are possible today from heavy downpours to tornadoes.