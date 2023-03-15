Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Short warming trend starts this afternoon (3.15.23)

Posted at 5:27 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 06:44:16-04

Freeze Warning until 10a This Morning
Rain Returns Tomorrow Night into Friday

Forecast:
Today: AM Frost/Freeze then Sunny |High: 55| NE to SE-5
Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 35| S-5
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Breezy |High: 66| S 10-15,
Gusts: 25 mph

In Depth:
After a hard freeze this morning, we'll start a brief
warm-up for the afternoon and tomorrow. Highs today will
be in the 50s but still below the normal high of 62 degrees.

After highs in the upper 60s Thursday, a cold front will bring rain
tomorrow night and Friday. This system will also bring back chilly
weather for the weekend. A hard freeze is possible Saturday and
Sunday nights.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018