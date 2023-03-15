Short warming trend starts this afternoon (3.15.23)

Freeze Warning until 10a This Morning
Rain Returns Tomorrow Night into Friday
Forecast:
Today: AM Frost/Freeze then Sunny |High: 55| NE to SE-5
Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 35| S-5
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Breezy |High: 66| S 10-15,
Gusts: 25 mph
In Depth:
After a hard freeze this morning, we'll start a brief
warm-up for the afternoon and tomorrow. Highs today will
be in the 50s but still below the normal high of 62 degrees.
After highs in the upper 60s Thursday, a cold front will bring rain
tomorrow night and Friday. This system will also bring back chilly
weather for the weekend. A hard freeze is possible Saturday and
Sunday nights.