Short warming trend starts this afternoon (3.15.23)

Freeze Warning until 10a This Morning

Rain Returns Tomorrow Night into Friday

Forecast:

Today: AM Frost/Freeze then Sunny |High: 55| NE to SE-5

Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 35| S-5

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Breezy |High: 66| S 10-15,

Gusts: 25 mph

In Depth:

After a hard freeze this morning, we'll start a brief

warm-up for the afternoon and tomorrow. Highs today will

be in the 50s but still below the normal high of 62 degrees.

After highs in the upper 60s Thursday, a cold front will bring rain

tomorrow night and Friday. This system will also bring back chilly

weather for the weekend. A hard freeze is possible Saturday and

Sunday nights.