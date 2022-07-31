Shower and Storm Chances Continue (7-31-22)

More Chances for Rain & Storms

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, 80% Rain & Storm Ch.|High: 83|SW 10-15

Tonight: Cloudy, 30% Rain & Storm Ch.|Low: 73|SSW 5-10

Monday: Cloudy, turning Mostly Cloudy w/ a 70% Chc. of Storms | High: 89 | SW 10-15

In Depth:

Our relentlessly wet pattern continues. With the clouds and rainfall today, highs should stay in the low to mid 80s. A Flood Watch is in effect from Sunday morning to Monday morning for parts of Southern Kentucky Sunday.

Showers and storms will continue Monday before we start to dry out. Temperatures will warm back to the mid to lower 90s by mid-week.