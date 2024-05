Rain Roulette Saturday

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, 70% Chc for Sct'd Storms | High: 77 | N 2-7

Tonight: 20% Chc. for a Shower, Patchy Fog | Low: 63 | N 0-5

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Warm | High: 85 | NNE 0-5

In-Depth:

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are once again in the forecast for your Saturday. Highs are forecasted to remain slightly below average in the mid to upper 70s. By Sunday dry weather returns and temperatures begin to heat up.