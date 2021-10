Scattered Showers Through Late Saturday

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Cool with Area Showers, Iso. Storm| High: 57 | SW-5

Tonight: Cloudy, Area Showers |Low: 51| W 5-10

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Area Showers|High: 60| NW 5-10

Details:

Relentless rain chances will continue all the way into the start of the weekend. Dry weather returns for Halloween with trick-or-treat temps expected to be in the 50s. Dry weather sticks around for the start of next week with chilly wet weather returning late next weekend.