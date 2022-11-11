Showers today, much colder this weekend(11.11.22)

Area Showers for Veterans Day, Much Colder This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Area Showers, Decreasing Clouds West to E-PM |High: 65| NW 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Showers Late, May Mix with Snow in

N. Middle TN/Southern KY |Low: 36| NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Cloudy Start with AM Showers, May Mix with Snow in

part of our area |High: 45| NW 5-10

In Depth:

Tropical Depression Nicole is moving across Georgia

today bringing some much needed rain to part

of our area. By nightfall, most of the area will be dry for the

next round of high school playoffs.

Later in the night, clouds will increase as rain returns to the

Mid-South. For some of you in the Volunteer and Bluegrass states,

the rain will mix with or change snow showers. While we're not

expecting any travel issues, some spots could see a dusting or

grassy accumulation late tonight and early Saturday.

With colder weather on this way, dress warm

for weekend football games. Here are the forecasts

for the Vols, Vandy and Titans this weekend.