Showers today, much colder this weekend(11.11.22)

Area Showers for Veterans Day, Much Colder This Weekend
Forecast:
Today: Area Showers, Decreasing Clouds West to E-PM |High: 65| NW 5-10
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Showers Late, May Mix with Snow in
N. Middle TN/Southern KY |Low: 36| NW 5-10
Tomorrow: Cloudy Start with AM Showers, May Mix with Snow in
part of our area |High: 45| NW 5-10
In Depth:
Tropical Depression Nicole is moving across Georgia
today bringing some much needed rain to part
of our area. By nightfall, most of the area will be dry for the
next round of high school playoffs.
Later in the night, clouds will increase as rain returns to the
Mid-South. For some of you in the Volunteer and Bluegrass states,
the rain will mix with or change snow showers. While we're not
expecting any travel issues, some spots could see a dusting or
grassy accumulation late tonight and early Saturday.
With colder weather on this way, dress warm
for weekend football games. Here are the forecasts
for the Vols, Vandy and Titans this weekend.