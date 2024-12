Posted

Unsettled Weather Ahead Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy w/ Sct'd Showers & a Poss. Storm | High: 59 | S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy w/ a Shower or Two Poss. | Low: 54 | SSE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy w/ Late Afternoon Showers & a Poss. Storm | High: 69 | S 10-20

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.