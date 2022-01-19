Watch
Showers today, winter mix tonight with rain, freezing rain, sleet & snow(1-19-22)

Lelan's early morning forecast: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Posted at 5:14 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 06:24:38-05

Winter Weather Advisory for Kentucky from 4pm Today-6am Thursday

Forecast:
Today: Cloudy, Area Showers Developing |High: 53| SW 5-15
Tonight: Rain Mixing with Freezing Rain, Sleet & Snow|Low: 24|
N 10-20
Tomorrow: Cold, Mostly Cloudy |High: 32| N 10-15

Details:
Arctic air arrives tonight. Ahead of a cold front, look for showers today. As night fall, colder air moves in from the northwest. This will change the showers over to snow, sleet & freezing rain. In this event, the cold air is chasing the rain; so, for now, the amounts look light, but light amounts at night could mean some slick spots for the Thursday morning commute.

