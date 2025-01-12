Significant melting today thanks to more sunshine (1-12-25)

Good Deal of Melting Today

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny Sky Means Significant Melting | High: 38 | S 3-8

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, a Flurry or Two Possible | Low: 29 | WSW 2-7

Monday: Mostly Cloudy, a Flurry or Two in the Morning Poss. | High: 34 | NW 3-8

In Depth:

Lots of sunshine will lead to significant melting across the Mid-South today. Highs will climb to near 40 which will also help with melting.

A cold front will sweep through tonight, and while it does not have a lot of moisture to work with it is possible we could see a flurry or two across the area. Behind the front look for cold temperatures for much of the upcoming week.

