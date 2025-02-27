Skies clear by the afternoon (02.27.25)

Forecast:

Today: AM Clouds, Few AM Showers Possible, Mainly East then Clearing |High: 65| NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 35| light

In Depth

The cold front has moved through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky , as anticipate, it did not bring significant rainfall, however, it has ushered in cooler afternoon temperatures.... but temperatures will remain above the average high of 57°F.

Friday is expected to be another pleasant day, with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s.

The next chance of rain is forecasted to arrive late Tuesday night.