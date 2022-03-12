Watch
Snow Exiting, Frigid & Breezy Saturday

Henry's early morning forecast: Saturday, March 12, 2022
Posted at 3:37 AM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 06:32:18-05

Cold & Breezy Saturday

Forecast:
Saturday: Snow Exiting, Clearing & Very Cold, Breezy | High: 29,
Wind Chills in the Teens & Single Digits | NW 10-20, Gusts-35
Tonight: Clear & Cold, Wind Chills in the Single Digits | S 5-10
Sunday: Sunny | High: 50 | S 5-15

Details:
Arctic air has arrived and will make for a frigid Saturday. A strong northly wind will add to that chill. Look for a quick rebound with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s by Sunday afternoon.
Reminder: Spring Ahead One Hour Sunday at 2am Change the Batteries in Your Smoke Detectors

