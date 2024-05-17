Watch Now
Soggy couple days before dry weather & warmer temps arrive (5-17-24)

Posted at 5:24 AM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 06:28:52-04

Soggy Friday

Forecast:

Today: Scattered Showers & Storms | High: 73 | ESE 2-7
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Chc for Iso. Showers & Storms | Low: 62 | ESE 0-5
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy, 70% Chc for Sct'd Storms | High: 76 | VRB 2-7

In Depth:

A soggy and somewhat stormy pattern has arrived for the end of the work and school week, and first part of the weekend. So, if your plans the next day or two included washing your car I would hold off.

2020 Car Wach Forecast Left.png

Given how much rain we have seen over the last two weeks, and heavy rain forecasted for some, we cannot rule out flash flooding in some areas for your Friday - especially flood prone areas.

WTVF Master 2020.png

The good news with all this rain - pollen is on the low end of the scale meaning folks with allergies can breathe a little easier the next several days!

POLLEN COUNT 3 DAY.png

