Soggy Pattern Continues This Weekend (7-30-22)

Henry's morning forecast: Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Posted at 5:24 AM, Jul 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-30 07:52:00-04

More Chances for Rain & Storms Through the Weekend

Forecast:
Today: Warm & Humid, Scat. Showers & Storms|High: 88|NE 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 40% Rain & Storm Ch.|Low: 71|ENE 5-10
Sunday: Cloudy, 90% Rain & Storm Ch.|High: 83|SSW 5-10

In Depth:

Our relentlessly wet pattern continues. While some have had more rain than other, just about everyone received significant rain Friday morning. Nashville set a new daily record rainfall of 1.68" beating the previous record of 1.25" set in 1945. This makes July the 8th wettest July on record. A FAR cry from the brutally dry June we had.

