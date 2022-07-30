Soggy Pattern Continues This Weekend (7-30-22)

More Chances for Rain & Storms Through the Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Warm & Humid, Scat. Showers & Storms|High: 88|NE 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 40% Rain & Storm Ch.|Low: 71|ENE 5-10

Sunday: Cloudy, 90% Rain & Storm Ch.|High: 83|SSW 5-10

In Depth:

Our relentlessly wet pattern continues. While some have had more rain than other, just about everyone received significant rain Friday morning. Nashville set a new daily record rainfall of 1.68" beating the previous record of 1.25" set in 1945. This makes July the 8th wettest July on record. A FAR cry from the brutally dry June we had.