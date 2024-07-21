Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Soggy pattern continues through the upcoming week (7-21-24)

Posted at 5:27 AM, Jul 21, 2024

Soggy Pattern Continues

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, 60% Chc for Sct'd Storms | High: 89 | VRB 0-5

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 50% Chc for Sct'd Storms | Low: 70 | VRB 0-5

Monday: Mostly Cloudy, 50% Shower/Storm Ch. | High: 88 | W 0-5

In Depth:

If you have plans to work in the yard, or wash the car then you may want to have a backup plan because our soggy pattern is in no hurry to push out.

2020 Car Wach Forecast Left.png

Over the next week we will receive beneficial rain when it comes to drought conditions. We are expected the potential for a couple of inches over a seven day span.

HENRY DMA Rain Accum..png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018