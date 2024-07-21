Soggy pattern continues through the upcoming week (7-21-24)

Soggy Pattern Continues

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, 60% Chc for Sct'd Storms | High: 89 | VRB 0-5

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 50% Chc for Sct'd Storms | Low: 70 | VRB 0-5

Monday: Mostly Cloudy, 50% Shower/Storm Ch. | High: 88 | W 0-5

In Depth:

If you have plans to work in the yard, or wash the car then you may want to have a backup plan because our soggy pattern is in no hurry to push out.

WTVF

Over the next week we will receive beneficial rain when it comes to drought conditions. We are expected the potential for a couple of inches over a seven day span.