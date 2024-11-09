Soggy pattern for your weekend (11-9-24)

Soggy Holiday Weekend
Forecast:
Today: Cloudy, Rain Returns to the Area | High: 71 | SE 5-10
Tonight: Cloudy w/ Widepsread Rain, Breezy | Low: 60 | SSE 5-15
Sunday: Cloudy w/ Sct'd Showers, Breezy | High: 70 | SSW 5-15
Veterans Day: Decreasing Clouds | High: 70 | NNW 0-5
In Depth:
A unsettled weather pattern will be the story for your weekend. Rain chances increase Saturday afternoon, and continue through Sunday evening. While severe weather is not expected a thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out.