Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Soggy pattern for your weekend (11-9-24)

Posted

Soggy Holiday Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Rain Returns to the Area | High: 71 | SE 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy w/ Widepsread Rain, Breezy | Low: 60 | SSE 5-15

Sunday: Cloudy w/ Sct'd Showers, Breezy | High: 70 | SSW 5-15
Veterans Day: Decreasing Clouds | High: 70 | NNW 0-5

In Depth:

A unsettled weather pattern will be the story for your weekend. Rain chances increase Saturday afternoon, and continue through Sunday evening. While severe weather is not expected a thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out.

3PM.png
7PM.png
3am.png
2PM.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk