Soggy pattern for your weekend (11-9-24)

Soggy Holiday Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Rain Returns to the Area | High: 71 | SE 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy w/ Widepsread Rain, Breezy | Low: 60 | SSE 5-15

Sunday: Cloudy w/ Sct'd Showers, Breezy | High: 70 | SSW 5-15

Veterans Day: Decreasing Clouds | High: 70 | NNW 0-5

In Depth:

A unsettled weather pattern will be the story for your weekend. Rain chances increase Saturday afternoon, and continue through Sunday evening. While severe weather is not expected a thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out.

