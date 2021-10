Scattered Showers Through Late Saturday

Forecast:

Saturday: Cloudy, Area Showers|High: 57| NW 15-20 (25)

Tonight: Clearing, Partly Cloudy |Low: 48| NW 5-10

Details:

One more soggy day with scattered showers & drizzle is on the way. Most of the rain will fall from sunrise Saturday through mid-afternoon. Sunny skies return for Halloween with your next chance for rain arriving by the middle of next week.