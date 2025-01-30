Widespread rain with 1 to 2 inches possible on Thursday

Splash Alert 1''-2'' Possible, 2''-4'' for Some of our West/NW Counties

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Area Showers |High: 55 Late day, rising at night| SE 5-10

Friday: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 40% Shower Ch. |High: 63| SW 10-15,

Gusts; 25 mph

In Depth:

After basking in sunshine yesterday, today brings us something a bit different—liquid sunshine. While it won’t be a complete washout for everyone, we can all expect some rain over the next 36 hours. Most areas will receive between 1 to 2 inches of rain, with the northwest and western regions likely to see even higher totals. Expect localized downpours that may lead to heavier rainfall in these areas.

According to the latest data, the rain could create conditions favorable for flooding, especially in areas already prone to runoff. Due to the threat, several northwestern counties are now under a Flood Watch.

In addition to the rain, winds will also pick up, with southerly gusts ranging from 25 to 35 mph. Making for a rowdy afternoon and overnight.

However, there’s good news on the horizon: by Friday, the showers and cloud cover will clear out, paving the way for a bright and warm afternoon. It’s a perfect start to the weekend, which is shaping up to be a spring lover's dream!