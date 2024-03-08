Watch Now
Splash Alert (03.08.24)

It's a rainy Friday! March 8, 2024
Posted at 5:12 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 06:33:49-05

Splash Alert

Forecast:
Today: Scattered Showers and Storms| High: 68 | 5-15
Tonight: Scattered Showers and Storms | Low: 53 | 5-15

In-Depth:
Today will not be a complete washout.. but it will be wet. Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off throughout the day with a large lull after lunch.

download-7.png

Saturday starts off wet.. Clouds will decrease throughout the day.

download-8.png

Sunday will be the coldest day with highs in the upper 50s. Have you planted any flowers / veggies? You might want to cover them up Monday morning as temperatures will flirt with freezing.

download-9.png

