Splash Alert (03.08.24)

Forecast:

Today: Scattered Showers and Storms| High: 68 | 5-15

Tonight: Scattered Showers and Storms | Low: 53 | 5-15

In-Depth:

Today will not be a complete washout.. but it will be wet. Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off throughout the day with a large lull after lunch.

Saturday starts off wet.. Clouds will decrease throughout the day.

Sunday will be the coldest day with highs in the upper 50s. Have you planted any flowers / veggies? You might want to cover them up Monday morning as temperatures will flirt with freezing.